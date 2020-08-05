Vigil@nce - Trend Micro OfficeScan/ServerProtect: privilege escalation via Rootkit Protection Driver

August 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OfficeScan, TrendMicro ServerProtect.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: privileged shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Rootkit Protection Driver of Trend Micro OfficeScan/ServerProtect, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...