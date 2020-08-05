Vigil@nce - Trend Micro OfficeScan/ServerProtect: privilege escalation via Rootkit Protection Driver
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OfficeScan, TrendMicro ServerProtect.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: privileged shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Rootkit Protection Driver of Trend Micro OfficeScan/ServerProtect, in order to escalate his privileges.
