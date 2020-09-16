Vigil@nce - Trend Micro ServerProtect for Linux: privilege escalation via Command Injection
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: TrendMicro ServerProtect.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5). Creation date: 16/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Command Injection of Trend Micro ServerProtect for Linux, in order to escalate his privileges.
