Vigil@nce - Trend Micro ServerProtect for Linux: privilege escalation via Command Injection

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: TrendMicro ServerProtect.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5). Creation date: 16/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Command Injection of Trend Micro ServerProtect for Linux, in order to escalate his privileges.

