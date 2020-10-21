Vigil@nce - Tika OneNote Parser: denial of service via System.exit
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Oracle Communications.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via System.exit of Tika OneNote Parser, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter