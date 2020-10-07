Vigil@nce - TigerVNC: read-write access via Certificates Stored As Authorities
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Certificates Stored As Authorities of TigerVNC, in order to read or alter data.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
