Vigil@nce - TigerVNC: multiple vulnerabilities
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Unix (platform) not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of TigerVNC.
