Vigil@nce - Thunderbird: information disclosure via STARTTLS IMAP PREAUTH unencrypted

August 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Thunderbird, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, RHEL, Slackware, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: LAN.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via STARTTLS IMAP PREAUTH unencrypted of Thunderbird, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

