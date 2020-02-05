Vigil@nce - Terraform: information disclosure via SAS Azure Backend Cleartext Token
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: LAN.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via SAS Azure Backend Cleartext Token of Terraform, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter