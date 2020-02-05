Vigil@nce - Terraform: information disclosure via SAS Azure Backend Cleartext Token

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: LAN.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via SAS Azure Backend Cleartext Token of Terraform, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...