Vigil@nce - Tensorflow: multiple vulnerabilities
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Tensorflow.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
