Vigil@nce - Teeworlds: two vulnerabilities
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Teeworlds.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter