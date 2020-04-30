Vigil@nce - TeamPass: three vulnerabilities
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: TeamPass.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of TeamPass.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
