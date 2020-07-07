Vigil@nce - TYPO3 typo3_forum: privilege escalation via Broken Access Control

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: TYPO3 Extensions not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Broken Access Control of TYPO3 typo3_forum, in order to escalate his privileges.

