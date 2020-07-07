Vigil@nce - TYPO3 typo3_forum: privilege escalation via Broken Access Control
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: TYPO3 Extensions not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Broken Access Control of TYPO3 typo3_forum, in order to escalate his privileges.
