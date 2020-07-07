Vigil@nce - TYPO3 mm_forum: multiple vulnerabilities
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: TYPO3 Extensions not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of TYPO3 mm_forum.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter