Vigil@nce - TYPO3 View Frontend Statistics: information disclosure
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: TYPO3 Extensions not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of TYPO3 View Frontend Statistics, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
