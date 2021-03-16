Vigil@nce - TYPO3 VHS Fluid ViewHelpers: SQL injection
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: TYPO3 Extensions not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a SQL injection of TYPO3 VHS Fluid ViewHelpers, in order to read or alter data.
