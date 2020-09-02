Vigil@nce - TYPO3 Localization Manager: information disclosure
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: TYPO3 Extensions not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of TYPO3 Localization Manager, in order to obtain sensitive information.
