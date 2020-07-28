Vigil@nce - TYPO3 Core: privilege escalation via HMAC-SHA1
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: TYPO3 Core.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via HMAC-SHA1 of TYPO3 Core, in order to escalate his privileges.
