Vigil@nce - TYPO3 Core: multiple vulnerabilities

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: TYPO3 Core.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, denial of service on service.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of TYPO3 Core.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...