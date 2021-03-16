Vigil@nce - TYPO3 Code Highlight: overload via Regular Expression
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: TYPO3 Extensions not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an overload via Regular Expression of TYPO3 Code Highlight, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
