Vigil@nce - TYPO3 Authenticator: denial of service

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: TYPO3 Extensions not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error of TYPO3 Authenticator, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...