Vigil@nce - Synology DSM: multiple vulnerabilities
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Synology DSM, Synology DS***, Synology RS***.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Synology DSM.
