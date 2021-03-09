Vigil@nce - Synology DSM: code execution via Download Station

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Synology DSM, Synology DS***, Synology RS***.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Download Station of Synology DSM, in order to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...