Vigil@nce - Synology Assistant: denial of service
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Synology DSM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error of Synology Assistant, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
