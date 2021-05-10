Vigil@nce - Syncthing: denial of service
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/05/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can send malicious packets to Syncthing, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
