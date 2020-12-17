Vigil@nce - Sympa: privilege escalation via AuthenticateAndRun SOAP API Access
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via AuthenticateAndRun SOAP API Access of Sympa, in order to escalate his privileges.
