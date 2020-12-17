Vigil@nce - Sympa: privilege escalation via AuthenticateAndRun SOAP API Access

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via AuthenticateAndRun SOAP API Access of Sympa, in order to escalate his privileges.

