Vigil@nce - Symfony: user account enumeration
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Symfony.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/05/2021.
Revision date: 19/05/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can check names of Symfony users with a timing attack.
