Vigil@nce - Symfony: privilege escalation via Firewall accessDecisionManager
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Symfony.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 31/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Firewall accessDecisionManager of Symfony, in order to escalate his privileges.
