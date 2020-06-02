Vigil@nce - Symfony: Cross Site Request Forgery via LogoutListener
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Symfony.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery via LogoutListener of Symfony, in order to force the victim to perform operations.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter