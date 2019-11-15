Vigil@nce - Symantec Endpoint Protection: six vulnerabilities
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SEP.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Symantec Endpoint Protection.
