Vigil@nce - Suricata: privilege escalation via TCP Timestamp Signature Bypass

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data flow.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via TCP Timestamp Signature Bypass of Suricata, in order to escalate his privileges.

