Vigil@nce - Suricata Engine: multiple vulnerabilities
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading, denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Suricata Engine.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
