Vigil@nce - Sudo: privilege escalation via pwfeedback

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Mac OS X, Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, Slackware, Sudo, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 31/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via pwfeedback of Sudo, in order to escalate his privileges.

