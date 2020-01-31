Vigil@nce - Sudo: privilege escalation via pwfeedback
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Mac OS X, Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, Slackware, Sudo, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 31/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via pwfeedback of Sudo, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter