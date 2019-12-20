Vigil@nce - Sudo: privilege escalation via Blocked User
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Sudo.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: privileged shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Blocked User of Sudo, in order to escalate his privileges.
