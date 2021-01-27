Vigil@nce - Sudo: buffer overflow via Command Unescaping Backslashes
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Mac OS X, Nexus by Cisco, NX-OS, Debian,
Fedora, McAfee Web Gateway, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, RHEL,
Slackware, Sudo, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Synology
DSM, Synology DS***, Synology RS***, Ubuntu, AdminBastion.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via Command Unescaping Backslashes of Sudo, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
