Vigil@nce - Stormshield Network Security: denial of service via IPv6 NDP Timeout

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SNS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 01/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via IPv6 NDP Timeout of Stormshield Network Security, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...