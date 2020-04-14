Vigil@nce - Stormshield Network Security: three vulnerabilities
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SNS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Stormshield Network Security.
