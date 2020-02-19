Vigil@nce - Stormshield Network Security: open redirect via Captive Portal

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SNS.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can deceive the user via Captive Portal of Stormshield Network Security, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

