Vigil@nce - Stormshield Network Security: open redirect via Captive Portal
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SNS.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can deceive the user via Captive Portal of Stormshield Network Security, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.
