Vigil@nce - Squid cache: information disclosure via FTP Gateway

April 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, Squid, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a memory fragment via FTP Gateway of Squid cache, in order to obtain sensitive information.
