Vigil@nce - Spring Security: read-write access via Signature Wrapping
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Oracle Communications.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Signature Wrapping of Spring Security, in order to read or alter data.
