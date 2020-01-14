Vigil@nce - Spring Framework: memory leak via StringDecoder

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Spring Framework.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a memory leak via StringDecoder of Spring Framework, in order to trigger a denial of service.

