Vigil@nce - Spring Framework: file reading via Content-Disposition Reflected File Download

Spring Framework: file reading via Content-Disposition Reflected File Download
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Spring Framework.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a file via Content-Disposition Reflected File Download of Spring Framework, in order to obtain sensitive information.
