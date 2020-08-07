Vigil@nce - Sophos XG Firewall: code execution via User Portal
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Sophos XG Series.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via User Portal of Sophos XG Firewall, in order to run code.
