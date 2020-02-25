Vigil@nce - Sophos Endpoint Protection: vulnerability via ZIP Archive Bypass
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Sophos AV.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data flow.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A vulnerability via ZIP Archive Bypass of Sophos Endpoint Protection was announced.
