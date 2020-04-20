Vigil@nce - Sophos Anti-Virus, Endpoint Protection: privilege escalation
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Sophos AV.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Sophos Anti-Virus, Endpoint Protection, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter