Vigil@nce - Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager: external XML entity injection

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Sonatype NXRM.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can transmit malicious XML data to Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager, in order to read a file, scan sites, or trigger a denial of service.

