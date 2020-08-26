Vigil@nce - Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager: information disclosure via S3 Secret Key

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Sonatype NXRM.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via S3 Secret Key of Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...