Vigil@nce - Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager: information disclosure via S3 Secret Key
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Sonatype NXRM.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via S3 Secret Key of Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
