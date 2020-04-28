Vigil@nce - Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager: LDAP server credentials disclosure

May 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Sonatype NXRM.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 28/04/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can get the credentials of the system account used by the LDAP server of Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...