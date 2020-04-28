Vigil@nce - Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager: LDAP server credentials disclosure
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Sonatype NXRM.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can get the credentials of the system account used by the LDAP server of Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager.
