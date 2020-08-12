Vigil@nce - Software Properties: spoofing via PPA Descriptions

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create spoofed data via PPA Descriptions of Software Properties, in order to deceive the victim.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...