Vigil@nce - Software Properties: spoofing via PPA Descriptions
October 2020 by Marc Jacob
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create spoofed data via PPA Descriptions of Software Properties, in order to deceive the victim.
