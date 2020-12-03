Vigil@nce - Snapcraft: code execution via Current Directory Path Search

February 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Current Directory Path Search of Snapcraft, in order to run code.

