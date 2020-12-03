Vigil@nce - Snapcraft: code execution via Current Directory Path Search
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Current Directory Path Search of Snapcraft, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter