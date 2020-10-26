Vigil@nce - Singularity: directory traversal via SIF/SquashFS images

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories via SIF/SquashFS images of Singularity, in order to create a file outside the service root path.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...