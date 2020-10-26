Vigil@nce - Singularity: directory traversal via SIF/SquashFS images
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via SIF/SquashFS images of Singularity, in order to create a file outside the service root path.
