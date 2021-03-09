Vigil@nce - Siemens SIMATIC S7-PLCSIM: three vulnerabilities
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SIMATIC.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Siemens SIMATIC S7-PLCSIM.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter